Pine Gultch Fire threatens some homes in Mesa, Garfield counties

A wildfire near Grand Junction grew overnight and is now threatening a handful of houses and other structures, though no one has been ordered to evacuate.

The Pine Gulch Fire, which was started by lightning Friday, has burned at least 1,500 acres in remote, steep terrain about 19 miles north of Grand Junction. The blaze neared a home Sunday. Firefighters put down retardant and did some backburning around the home as the fire closed in, and the structure was saved, Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Maribeth Pecotte said. The family who lived in the home stayed there during the effort.

At least one other home in Garfield County is threatened, and is about a half-mile from the edge of the fire, Pecotte said, and there are several less-developed structures, like sheds and hunting cabins, in the area. No evacuations have been ordered.

Firefighters are working to survey the fire’s overnight growth, Pecotte said, adding she expects the fire is now more than 1,500 acres.

“It grew quite a bit overnight,” she said.

