Photos: The Kapoor family clicked post wrapping up Raksha Bandhan celebrations

On Raksha Bandhan today, the Kapoors came together for a family lunch. With all the brothers and sisters coming together, alongwith their better halves, to celebrate the festival, it was an afternoon filled with good food and scintillating conversation. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to reveal that Karisma Kapoor had to miss the celebration. However, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt,Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor were among the people who attended the lovely meet.

Our lenses snapped a few of them leaving post the celebration. Saif, Ranbir, Alia, Armaan, Anissa and Neetu were clicked post the celebration. Check out the pictures below.