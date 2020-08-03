OpenGate Capital Strengthens Management Team with Tenured Chief Financial Officer

Article content continued

Malloy represents the firm’s multicultural team comprising 16 nationalities, and more than 12 unique languages spoken. Malloy is an American and speaks both French and Spanish.

Malloy stated, “I am really pleased to be joining OpenGate Capital today. As the firm has a proven investment strategy, a global portfolio of investments, and a well-established Limited Partner base, this is the ideal time to build upon the financial processes as OpenGate continues to grow. I am excited and honored to have this new role and look forward to working with the team, and the portfolio of investments.”

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France.

OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buyouts, special situations, and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

