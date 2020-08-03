Online Applications Open for New “Work from Bermuda” Residential Certificate

Article content continued

John Huff, President and CEO of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR), noted there has already been significant interest from the global insurance industry and ABIR members. He said: “The potential for this opportunity is extraordinary. Re/insurance is Bermuda’s flagship industry and we are ideally located between New York and London, two other major industry hubs.”

“Insurance is a relationship business,” Huff continued. “Our market represents more than 35 per cent of the global property and casualty reinsurance market and so we have a lot of stakeholders around the world. There are a number of C-suite executives, risk professionals and advisors who currently have the ability to perform their roles remotely and are already familiar with the benefits of Bermuda and would welcome the opportunity to work from here. Whether they choose to base themselves from Bermuda for the entire year or simply to wait out the stress of COVID-19, the perfect work-life balance awaits them.”

Chris Evans, co-founder of software start-up Flyt Ltd (which recently sold to Just Eat, a UK online food order and delivery service), spoke about his decision to relocate to Bermuda and the trend towards remote working during last year’s inaugural Bermuda Tech Summit hosted by the BDA.

He said: “This is great news not just for Bermuda but for the digital nomad community. I moved to Bermuda in 2019 with my wife and two young daughters and have found the island to be incredibly welcoming. I encourage anyone who is thinking about it to apply. For me personally, it wasn’t just the time zone that made Bermuda appealing but the fact that the island is free of viruses like Zika and, thankfully, also virtually free of COVID-19. Previously I was based in California where my family enjoyed the sun and lifestyle and so the weather here, and the ability to be on the beach and the water, is also a huge bonus.”