NRL news, Mole column | Cronulla Sharks eye James Tamou amid Andrew Fifita concerns

The Sharks are looking to Panthers veteran James Tamou as a replacement forward leader for Andrew Fifita in 2021.

Both players are 31 years-old, but Fifita is struggling through the season with a chronic knee injury and Sharks officials are worried he doesn’t have much petrol left in the tank for next year.

Tamou, in contrast, has kept his body in good shape and is in hot demand.

Several English clubs want to sign the former Test prop but Tamou has a young family and wants to stay in Australia.

The Panthers have a host of good young forwards coming through and can’t offer Tamou the type of money he is currently on.

In another twist to the saga, the Cowboys – where Tamou played 170 games from 2009 to 2016 – may also make a bid to bring the big man ‘home’.

Penrith Panthers captain James Tamou. (Getty)

TAUMALOLO MAY FORCE BEST MATE ELSEWHERE

John Asiata and Jason Taumalolo are best mates – at one stage even living together in the same house.

But Asiata wants to play lock and he knows he will never get that chance at the Cowboys, with his buddy having a mortgage on the No.13 jumper for many years to come.

So Asiata, one of the most versatile forwards in the game, is set to throw himself on the open market – and there are already no shortage of clubs showing interest.

Canterbury, the Dragons, Knights and Titans are all looking at the big forward with the ball skills of a halfback, giving Asiata plenty of options.

The Cowboys are still in the frame, but at this stage it looks more likely that Asiata will hit the road in 2021.

Versatile Cowboys forward John Asiata is in hot demand for next season. (Getty)

TOXIC FORMER TEST STAR BLACKLISTED IN NRL

Who is the former Test player looking to come back to the NRL next season – but who no one will touch.

Why? Because the last NRL club he was at, he borrowed money from half his teammates – and then skipped town without ever repaying them.

Word has spread through the NRL about his dirty deeds and even though the bloke has some ability, he won’t get a start because players know he cannot be trusted.

Tonga and St Helens coach Kristian Woolf (C) at a training session with superstar Jason Taumalolo (L). (Getty)

COWBOYS PLAYERS WANT WOOLF AS NEW COACH

Senior Cowboys players are pushing for Kristian Woolf to get the gig to replace Paul Green in 2021.

Currently coach of St Helens, Woolf has spent much of his life in the North Queensland area and has served the club as a junior development manager, NYC coach and coach of feeder club Townsville Blackhawks.

The job appears to have come down to a battle of five – Woolf, Todd Payten, another ex-Cowboys assistant coach who also has support from some players, current caretaker Josh Hannay, Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters and ex-Wigan coach Shaun Wane.