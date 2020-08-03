NRL news | Kieran Foran contract value, Peter Sterling names price for injury-hit superstar

Battered superstar Kieran Foran is worth a maximum $500,000 next season, earned via an incentive-based contract, rugby league great Peter Sterling says.

Foran has few greater admirers than Sterling but the Bulldogs playmaker has had a nightmare run with injuries in recent years.

The former New Zealand Test captain and Manly premiership winner just rejected a one-year Canterbury extension reportedly worth less than $400,000; a staggering drop from his current $1.2 million salary. Foran has been realistic about copping a major pay cut but was not prepared to fall that low; at least not on a one-season offer.

Sterling told Wide World of Sports that Foran may need to accept that his earnings will be pegged to the number of games played. He’s played just 26 games across three seasons with the Bulldogs.

“You know that Kieran Foran has been one of my favourite players over the last 10 years,” Sterling said on Sterlo’s Wrap.

“I love the way that he plays the game, puts his body on the line.

“I guess the thing with Kieran is that he hasn’t played much football over the last couple of seasons because of injury, so that needs to be addressed if you are going to recruit him or you’re going to keep him on the books at Canterbury.

“I think it’s very important the Bulldogs do what they can to keep him there but you’ve got to go in and do it in a responsible manner.

“I would be trying to make it so that you could give the opportunity for Kieran Foran to earn $500,000 but part of that is through incentives. So he gets a guarantee but if he plays the majority of the season, that allows him to earn that kind of money.

“And maybe that’s the way that other clubs would have to look at it as well because you’re taking on somebody whose body has let him down. If you’re going to pay a stack of money per game, you don’t want to get caught out because that affects your salary cap.

“So, whoever is going to get Kieran Foran for next season, I think it has to be incentives-based but it has to give him the capacity to earn a very, very good wage if he’s out there for the majority of games.”

Iconic coach Phil Gould has said that Foran is worth just $300,000 next season due to his injury toll, while champion forward Paul Gallen suggested $600,000.

Having rejected the Bulldogs’ initial cut-price offer, Foran was linked with a possible move to Newcastle, where he could play alongside best mate Mitchell Pearce.

Newcastle are claiming that they don’t have the salary cap space. The Knights also signed veteran playmaker Blake Green on Tuesday for the remainder of this season.