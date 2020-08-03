NRL news, Dragons set to grant release to teen star Jason Saab, freeing him up for 2021: Reports

NRL up-and-comer Jason Saab is set to be granted a release from his contract at the Dragons, freeing him up to join a new club in 2021.

The 19-year-old has been at loggerheads with the club who have reportedly denied him a release despite repeated requests to leave the Red V on multiple occasions.

The teen talent reportedly has no problem with the club, coach Paul McGregor or his salary but simply wants to play for a Sydney-based team that will spare him a daily 3½-hour round-trip to Wollongong.

The nearly two-metre tall athletic specimen won’t have a hard time garnering interest on the NRL market, an according to Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler that could come as soon as Tuesday morning.

Jason Saab 2019 (Getty)

“I’ve learned over the past few days that Jason Saab is most likely going to get a release from the Dragons for next year,” Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“There is a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) between his manager and Ian Millward, and that’s likely to see Saab allowed to go and look at one of six clubs.”

While no formal offer has been made toward the teen, who is technically still on contract until the end of 2022, it is believed his management has fielded inquiry from rival clubs aware of his desire to leave the Illawarra district.

Canterbury, Manly and South Sydney are monitoring the situation, but Wests Tigers are believed to be in the driver’s seat to bag the teen.

Brett Morris of the Roosters contests the ball with Jason Saab. (Getty) (Getty)

Dragons coach McGregor had previously said he said he was surprised that Saab wanted out of the club despite being signed until 2022.

“He has a great future in the game and we want it to be at this club,” he said.