Nicole Kidman Has Emotional Reunion With Mother After COVID-19 Kept Them Apart

Accompanied by husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star emerges from her mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine in Australia for the family get-together.

Nicole Kidman enjoyed an emotional reunion with her mother this weekend after eight months apart.

The “Big Little Lies” star, who recently left her U.S. home to travel back to her native Australia for an upcoming project, emerged from her mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine and headed straight to visit her mum, Janelle.

She shared snaps of the pair in a warm embrace via Instagram on Sunday, August 2, and wrote, “Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma (sic)”.

Nicole was joined by her husband, country singer Keith Urban, and their daughters Faith and Sunday for the family get-together, which occurred days after Kidman’s representative slammed “garbage” reports suggesting the stars had flouted Australia’s strict quarantine rules by self-isolating at their estate in Southern Highlands instead of at a government-mandated hotel.

The actress is Down Under to start work on her new TV miniseries, a Hulu adaptation of “Nine Perfect Strangers“.

The show will reunite Nicole with TV mogul David E. Kelley, who adapted the story from the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty.