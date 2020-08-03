NHL reports zero positive coronavirus tests at bubble sites

Score another win for leagues placing teams and other personnel inside bubble sites for return-to-play scenarios in North America.

As noted by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the NHL has reported zero positive coronavirus tests within the temporary hubs in Toronto and Edmonton for the 24-team model to crown a Stanley Cup champion amid the pandemic. In total, the league has conducted 7,013 tests since teams entered the bubbles on July 26.

Currently, no family members are allowed to enter either bubble. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association may agree to permit some family members for the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final, both of which will occur in Edmonton.

The National Women’s Soccer League and Major League Soccer both successfully held tournaments inside isolated sites this summer, while the NBA has housed personnel inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble for the resumption of its season halted on March 11 due to the pandemic.

Major League Baseball, meanwhile, is having teams travel around the country for in-market games. The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have experienced coronavirus outbreaks since Opening Day on July 23.