Newcastle Knights sign Blake Green from Warriors effective immediately

In a huge boost to their premiership hopes, Newcastle is expected to confirm the signing of Warriors five-eighth Blake Green later today, with the playmaker to join the Knights effective immediately.

The Knights have been ravaged by injury in recent weeks, losing both Andrew McCullough and Connor Watson for the rest of the season.

The signing of Green to partner Mitchell Pearce in the halves will free up Kurt Mann to switch to hooker to fill the void left by McCullough and Watson.

There’s still some paperwork to be finalised with the NRL before the Green deal can be announced, but the Knights are confident they’ve got their man.

Just last month Warriors owner Mark Robinson confirmed Green would not be offered a new deal once his current contract expired at the end of 2020.

Green said at the time he was “irritated” by the decision.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve done since I came to the footy club,” he said when news broke that his time at the club was done.

“My first year here (2018) was the first time we made the finals in seven years.

“I gave everything I had to the club and I’ll continue to do so.”

The Knights will be the seventh NRL club for the 33-year-old, who debuted at Parramatta in 2007. Since then he’s also played for Cronulla, Canterbury, Melbourne, Manly and the Warriors.

He also had stints with Hull Kingston Rovers and Wigan in the Super League.

Newcastle sits in seventh spot on the ladder, having lost three of their last four matches.

