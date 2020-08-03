New Girlfriend? Jeremy Meeks Spotted on Dinner Date With Designer Jessica Rich

Instagram

In some paparazzi photos, the Hot Felon is seen walking arm-in-arm with the fashion designer, who used to date Mel B’s ex Stephen Belafonte, in Los Angeles.

It looks like Jeremy Meeks is off the market again. The Hot Felon has sparked dating rumors with fashion designer Jessica Rich after the two were photographed heading for a dinner date in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, August 2.

For their date night, Jeremy dressed in a pair of black jeans complemented with a statement long-sleeved top, silver and diamond jewellery as well as black shoes. He additionally wore a black face mask under his chin. Meanwhile, his date for the night looked stylist in matching nude cycling shorts and crop top that she paired with a Gucci belt bag and animal print stilettos.

However, unlike the male model, Jessica wore her face mask hooked over one ear as she walked arm-in-arm with him during the date night.

Jeremy previously dated Chloe Green, with whom he shares a child named Jayden. Following their split, it’s been reported that the Top Shop heiress is now dating an Italian yacht broker Manuele Thiella after the two were spotted kissing in several locations. “They are very serious,” a source said of the rumored couple.

“Chloe has known Manuele for months and they have always been very close friends,” the source continued saying. “They have a lot in common; they are both parents and are from similar worlds, Chloe is very happy with him. He was very well accepted in his family.” The insider additionally revealed that Chloe is “very happy” with her new boyfriend, who apparently has been “accepted into her family.”

Meanwhile, Jessica was previously dating Melanie Brown‘s ex Stephen Belafonte in 2018, shortly after the latter split from the Spice Girls member. Their relationship sparked a controversy due to the timing and all, but the fashion designer defended their relationship. “He’s only just come out of a marriage and we don’t want to force a title so we are taking things slow,” she said at the time. “I have a good feeling when I’m with him. We have the same mindset. I am getting a lot of bad press dating him but I’m like ‘as far as I know, he’s an amazing person.’ ”