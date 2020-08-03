New 2020 Bitcoin Price High at $12,000 Proves Bulls Remain in Control By Cointelegraph

New 2020 Bitcoin Price High at $12,000 Proves Bulls Remain in Control



After securing a strong daily close, (BTC) price continued to press higher by cruising to $12,000 within the last hour.

Breaking through the $11,500-$11,800 range was the bulls most significant achievement of the last week and a number of analysts have noted that above the $12,000 level there is little overhead resistance.

