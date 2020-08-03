NBA changes protocol for players whose COVID-19 tests are inconclusive

The NBA is making an adjustment to its protocol for players who return inconclusive tests for COVID-19, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The reason the NBA is making a change is so players can possibly make quicker returns to game action if their tests come back inconclusive.

Per Wojnarowski, if a player is asymptomatic and tests negative on a first retest following an inconclusive result, he would be able to play in his next game. This is provided he has another negative test within 60 minutes of that game’s start time.

He notes that, on average, every five in 1,000 tests can be inconclusive.

Wojnarowski also provided a bit more context about why the NBA is making this change. He shared teams are concerned that a player could end up missing a key playoff game due to an inconclusive test.