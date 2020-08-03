Natalia Dyer Calls COVID-19 Blessing in Disguise for ‘Stranger Things’ Writers

WENN

The actress, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the hit Netflix series, gushes that she is excited to get back to work since the scripts for season four have been completely written.

–

“Stranger Things” actress Natalia Dyer believes the coronavirus shutdown has been a blessing in disguise for the team behind the hit show.

The 25-year-old spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, and explained the delay in getting back to set is most likely a “blessing for the writers” as they have had more time to “just sit down, think, and create.”

“Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it,” she shared. “It takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of ‘writing as we’re going’, but it seems they’ve had enough time.”

Natalia, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the show, went on to hint that season four of the science fiction series, also starring Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, is now completely written – and she can’t wait to get back to work.

“I’m excited by the scripts. I’m excited for everything that this season is going to be,” she added.