Most non-essential shops to close in Melbourne under stage 4 lockdown

Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the temporary closure of many businesses and retail stores under stage four lockdown restrictions.

Thousands of Melbourne tradies and scores of other employees will be out of work for at least six weeks, as unparalleled stage four restrictions were revealed today.

Essential services like food and petrol stations have escaped the sweeping orders and will operate business as usual, as the state fights to stem the coronavirus second wave.

A tradesman works on a building site. (AFR / Louie Douvis)

Retailers allowed to stay open as normal under stage four restrictions include supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, petrol stations, banks, news agencies, post offices and anyone on the frontline.

Other businesses and many retailers will reduce the amount of staff coming in and their opening hours.

Mr Andrews said people could not go into a Bunnings store “but you will be able to collect goods without making contact with anybody”.

A third business category will have to close altogether for at least six weeks. The hit on Victoria and national economy is uncertain, but will run into the billions.

From 11.59pm this Wednesday, the retailers affected by the orders must close.

Pubs, bars and food courts, furniture stores, car washes, travel agencies many professional services firms are among those businesses to close.

Manufacturers in textiles, leather, clothing, knitwear and domestic appliances will have their on-site work shut down.

Retail banking will remain open – but the financial services sector will be temporarily shut down.

The media and some of the telecommunications industry can continue to operate normally.

Large scale construction projects now have a maximum of 25 per cent of employees on site compared to normal operations.

Small scale construction will allow a maximum of five tradies, including a site supervisor.

The premier said it was a “challenging decision” to make, but it was necessary to flatten the state’s coronavirus curve.

Meat, meat product and seafood processing and distribution centres have been considered a high-risk industry, and will slash worker numbers by two-thirds.

“There will be some of the most stringent safety protocols that have ever been put in place in any industrial setting,” Mr Andrews said.

“Those workers will be essentially dressed as if they were a health worker.”

Supermarket distribution centres have also been reduced to 33 per cent of normal employee levels.

Businesses forced to closed in regional Victoria as a result of the tough new lockdown restrictions will be eligible for a $5000 grant from the state government.

Victoria reported 429 new cases and 13 fatalities today.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348