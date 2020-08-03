Mookie Betts leaves game against Arizona with finger injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a scare Sunday when Mookie Betts left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a finger injury.
The Dodgers officially characterized the injury as a sore middle finger.
Betts appeared to tweak the finger on a swing in the fifth inning. It didn’t seem to have a big impact immediately, as he homered later in the plate appearance.
Betts has been everything the Dodgers hoped for when he signed his massive extension, starting to flash power at the plate while wowing with his defense. Fortunately, at first glance, this injury doesn’t appear too serious.