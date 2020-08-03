Monster Hunter World has sold over 16 million copies per Capcom’s Q1 results

Like so many other companies over the last week, Capcom has shared its results for Q1 of fiscal year 2021, ending June 30, 2020. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is continuing to sell extremely well and overall, Monster Hunter World has sold over 16 million copies, up from 15.7 million sold last quarter.

With these sales, Monster Hunter World retains its title of being the best-selling Capcom ever and is the first Capcom title to cross 16 million units sold. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 3 is up to 2.7 million copies sold, having passed 2 million sold in its first five days of release.

Looking ahead, we’ll be learning more about Capcom’s next big game in August, with an update on Resident Evil Village, which is currently scheduled to release in 2021 on Xbox Series X, PC and PS5.