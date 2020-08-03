Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s Brawl Is Teased in Season 5 Premiere

Bravo

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” premiered its season 5 on Sunday, August 2 and fans could already tell that the new season would be an explosive one. Just like what they did to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“, Bravo offered a sneak peek at the biggest fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard in the very first episode.

It was only the first few minutes into the new episode when they briefly showed the highly-anticipated fight. The chaotic brawl happened in October 2019 where both women accused each other of second-degree assault, though the charges were later dropped. To make it more interesting, the show later took viewers several weeks back to see how things led to that moment.

The episode also saw Gizelle Bryant revealing that she recently rekindled her relationship with ex-husband and pastor Jamal Bryant. Although he cheated on her while they were previously married, Gizelle decided to give him another try after she realized that there’s no other man she’d want to travel the world with nor is there another man who loves her children more than Jamal.

Meanwhile, viewers were treated to a look at Ashley Darby‘s life as she tried to adjust to life as a new mom. She also gushed over her relationship with husband Michael, saying that it was “better than ever.”

Later in the episode, Candiace and Gizelle had a back-and-forth at Candiace and husband Chris’ one-year wedding anniversary party after Gizelle confronted Candiace about her nasty tweet about Gizelle. In the said tweet, Candiace slammed Gizelle’s house after the latter mocked Candiace’s house-hunting process. None of them planned to apologize to the other.

Candiace’s good friend Karen Huger also opened up about her marital woes with her husband Ray while she made a speech at the bash. She previously told Monique that her husband wasn’t thrilled with her always leaving town to do work and promote her perfume.