MLB has genuine opportunity to show Americans how to navigate through a COVID world

Major League Baseball’s decision to play the bizarro 2020 season by traveling to ballparks across the country seemed a bit shortsighted from the get-go, especially when contrasted with the NBA and NHL opting for bubble scenarios to protect their players and staff during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a few days into August, it’s pretty obvious that MLB’s location determinations were, at best, naively optimistic. The COVID-19 problem has not gone away just because everyone really, really wanted it to, and increases in testing the past few months have shown that, in fact, the virus was and is actually more widespread than anyone realized.

But, to borrow Mark McGwire’s most famous sequence of words, we are not here to talk about the past. What matters in the moment is not how MLB got to this point — a money-making operation reliant on traveling and constant exposure risks — no matter how foolish the decisions seem right now. What matters is how MLB handles this predicament going forward.

MLB has an opportunity — a real, genuine once-in-a-generation opportunity — to lead the way for a country that desperately needs some sort of direction.

Because the truth is this: At some point, we have to learn how to live with the coronavirus. It’s not going away anytime soon. Even when a vaccine is approved, the risk of contracting COVID-19 will still exist. MLB can help lead by example, help provide a blueprint for how to move forward. Each stumble and each good decision helps paint the picture.

We know more about the virus now than we did in March, when the world ground to a halt. Because more people are being tested, the known mortality rates have fallen — early in the pandemic, only very sick people were receiving tests, which inflated the mortality percentages — and that’s encouraging. But we also know there are potential longer-reaching effects for some, as evidenced by Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez developing myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, after his bout with COVID-19. You do not want this virus and should absolutely limit your risks.

Speaking of that, we know more about how the coronavirus spreads now than we did in March or April. We know that staying home and completely shutting out the world isn’t necessary, but we also know that going back to life as we knew it is a horrible idea. Wear your masks when you’re around people. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Basically, treat other people like you want to be treated.

Baseball’s missteps have been widely documented. The Marlins were the first team to deal with an outbreak, and now the Cardinals are assessing how widespread their problem is. But even in the setbacks, there are lessons that can be applied outside baseball.

The Marlins learned of the positive tests while in Philadelphia to play the Phillies. Out of an abundance of caution — absolutely the right move — MLB pressed the pause button on the Phillies’ season, too. But through multiple rounds of testing, we’ve learned that playing on the same field as a team with infected players didn’t cause an outbreak in the opposing dugout. The Cardinals played the Twins before news broke about their positive tests, but the Twins haven’t tested positive and had to pause their season.

These are good developments, folks.

But to be the leader, to be the example for the country, MLB has to embrace the responsibility. MLB has to be open and honest with everything. MLB cannot act solely in MLB’s interests. Once the Marlins and Cardinals figure out how the virus got in the door and spread, that information needs to be passed on to the public. No hiding facts because they might be embarrassing or show flaws in the plan. Be transparent. Show mistakes so others — schools, businesses, etc. — can try to avoid those mistakes in the future. We are in this together.

If it’s true that a couple of Cardinals went to a casino, well, stop going to casinos. Fixes like that are simple. Others won’t be quite so easy.

And let’s be clear: What we learn from baseball will, of course, be anecdotal. This isn’t a scientific study with placebo-controlled trial. But it’s a real-world scenario being played out on a very public stage, and there are real-world lessons to be learned.

Baseball needs to embrace the opportunity to be a tangible, transparent experiment that the rest of the country can follow.