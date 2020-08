The Braves later announced the injury news and said the pitcher was out for the season.

Soroka was 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA last year and has a 2.72 ERA in 211.2 career innings. This is an awful break for Soroka and tough news for the Braves, who were already without Cole Hamels due to a triceps injury. The team will rely on Max Fried, Sean Newcomb and Kyle Wright in their rotation.