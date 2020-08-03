Michael Porter Jr.’s text message to Michael Malone: ‘Stick with me’

After Saturday’s demoralizing loss to Miami, Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. was in need of a pick-me-up.

He wasn’t proud of the effort he gave against the Heat, and with so many Nuggets players out due to injury, he knew he had far more to offer his team than what he showed.

In particular, he needed that message to land with coach Michael Malone. After all, Malone is the one charged with overseeing his development and who holds the keys to his playing .

Before Monday’s game against Oklahoma City, where Porter erupted for a career-high 37 points to go along with 12 rebounds, the precocious rookie sent Malone three text messages, in essence, asking him to trust him.

“In between games, it was, I got three texts from Michael, hitting me up, saying ‘I have to be better, I can do better, stick with me,’” Malone said. “All those things. I said, ‘Michael, I’m not going anywhere, I’m gonna stay with you. You’re a hell of a young player, and you’re going to continue to grow.’”

The exchange evidently did wonders for Porter, whose “bubble” debut of 11 points and one rebound was underwhelming at best, and concerning at worst. Porter’s body language, in particular, suggested frustration.

“I just told him that I knew I could bring a lot more,” Porter said. “I didn’t bring the energy and I didn’t bring the effort and enthusiasm the last game. And that can never be the case. I just told him that I know that. And especially with Jamal (Murray) and Gary (Harris) and Will (Barton) out, I got to be a guy that steps up and kind of takes on more of a role. I told him that I understand that and that it wouldn’t happen again.”

If Porter’s mindset holds, not only does it change the potential for the Nuggets this year, but it raises his individual ceiling. Only a week ago, after Porter made his scrimmage debut against Orlando, he said he didn’t want to “blend in” and wanted to be instrumental in helping the Nuggets win a championship. Acknowledging his mistakes was a strong first step.

Monday’s eruption began with a new attitude. Porter said he recognizes his place with the Nuggets, which, unlike in high school, doesn’t mean shouldering all the scoring burden.

“On this team, I don’t have to do that,” Porter said. “I can’t focus on that. All I got to focus on is bringing the energy and effort and locking in on defense and the rest will take care of itself. Most of my buckets, especially in the first half, were off of just cutting, playing hard, effort, rebounding and then my teammates would find me.”

In fact, the majority of his first-half points were the result of off-ball cutting and playing off the gravity Nikola Jokic creates. Though Jokic’s onslaught came later in the game and in overtime, Denver’s all-star center finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists of his own.

“He’s a big target, he’s strong,” Jokic said. “It is kind of easy, when he gets open, it’s easy to find him.”

Said Porter of the duo’s budding chemistry: “First of all, I love playing with Jok. I think he is learning to play with me.”

After the cutting softened up Oklahoma City’s defense, Porter’s easy jumper started to drop. It became obvious that his previous career-high, a 25-point burst in Indiana, didn’t stand a chance.

At times throughout the year, Malone has been hard on Porter. He’s challenged him to engage on defense and focus on stopping the ball rather than filling it up on the other end. But he’s also said publicly, numerous times, that he feels he has unlimited potential. And what Malone saw Saturday against the Heat wasn’t close to what Porter displayed against the Thunder.

“My biggest disappointment with Michael in the Miami game was the rebounding,” said Malone of Porter’s lone rebound. “We’ve all grown accustomed to seeing Michael rebounding at an elite level, and tonight he did that. That’s who he is. He’s got tremendous size, length, he can score the ball, he’s got soft touch, he does so in a very efficient manner, but he can also rebound at a very high level, and tonight we saw all those things put together.”

The point is, Porter was equally capable of having his breakout “bubble” game on Saturday as he was on Monday. But the adjustment had to start with himself.

“Obviously this is what I have been working for,” Porter said. “I never wanted to, obviously, be like an average player. I am going to keep working until I get better and better. To see these little steps and see the work that I have put in over the break pay off, it feels really good.”