Michael Maguire North Queensland Cowboys, Wests Tigers

With the vacant Cowboys job hanging a like a carrot – the Wests Tigers have held a meeting with coach Michael Maguire amid rumours linking him to North Queensland.

Tigers officials heard through the grapevine Maguire and the Cowboys had been in contact about the head coaching position there, following the axing of Paul Green.

That provoked Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe to meet with the premiership winning coach, who assured the club he wasn’t going anywhere. The Tigers believe an agent is pushing the rumour to so there can be another coaching change.

Wests is super sensitive about its coaching situation since Ivan Cleary left Concord mid-contract to join Penrith – leaving the club with a sour taste in its mouth.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has denied links to North Queensland. (Getty)

“We heard the talk and Justin met with Michael straight away,” Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“From our discussions with Michael, he has assured us that he won’t be tendering any offers or expressions of interest from other clubs during the course of his tenure with the Wests Tigers.

“He’s a quality person and he’s given us his word, so I take him on that. We have absolutely no concerns whatsoever with all the scuttlebutt.”

Another man earmarked for a possible run in Townsville is interim Warriors coach Todd Payten.

The former Cowboys assistant revealed on NRL 360 on Monday night that he said no to the full-time Warriors job offered to him last week. Payten said he’s keen on returning to North Queensland.

Todd Payten eyeing the Cowboys gig. (AAP)

“My wife’s father just started chemotherapy,” Payten said on NRL 360. “That was at the forefront of our mind.

“Obviously, with the COVID thing, for her to travel back and forth is very, very difficult. That was a big part of it. That’s my decision and I’ve made it. It was tough for everyone. The club was shocked and disappointed.

“Moving forward, my focus is on getting the side prepared from week to week. There’s another opportunity that’s on the table … that is the Cowboys. I’m not in any process at the moment, they’re just aware of my interest.”

Maguire, who has one more year on his deal with the Tigers, was unhappy about his team’s performance against the Warriors last Friday night.

There’s every chance he swings the axe again when the team to play the Knights this weekend is named on Tuesday, as he faces the possibility of missing the finals for the fourth consecutive year as an NRL coach.