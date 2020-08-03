Home Entertainment Metta World Peace: I Wouldn’t Kneel For The National Anthem!!

Former NBA star Metta World Peace has stated that he would not kneel for the national anthem.

” I think everybody deserves to have an opinion. You know, me personally, I wouldn’t kneel either. Ain’t no way I’m not kneeling to anyone,” he told TMZ. “I’m not kneeling to someone I don’t like. I’m not kneeling for forgiveness.

” I just wouldn’t kneel because if I kneel I am submitting to my enemy. I would never kneel to my enemy,” Metta continued.

