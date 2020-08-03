‘Married at First Sight’ Renewed for Seasons 12 to 17 at Lifetime

Lifetime is nowhere near done with Married at First Sight: The cable net has renewed the reality series for six more seasons, our sister site reports.

Additionally, Lifetime has ordered the spinoff Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, which offers people who didn’t match “strong relationship advice and a lifestyle overhaul to give them an opportunity to shed what’s been stalling real romantic connections in their lives.”

Married at First Sight Season 11 currently airs Wednesdays at 8/7c; Unmatchables is slated to premiere in 2021.

* Nicolle Wallace’s : White House, which airs at 4 pm on MSNBC, will expand to two hours to take over the slot held by Chuck Todd’s MTP Daily, which will move to 1 pm, our sister site Variety reports. Todd, meanwhile, will also anchor a weekly streaming political program for NBC News Now and Peacock.

* Planet Earth: A Celebration — which highlights eight of the most extraordinary sequences from BBC America’s Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, with new narration from Sir David Attenborough and new scores by Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Bleeding Fingers— will premiere Monday, Aug. 31 at 8 pm on BBC America, AMC, SundanceTV and IFC.

* Nat Geo has acquired City So Real, the acclaimed four-part documentary about Chicago (set against the backdrop of the 2019 mayoral election), to premiere this fall — along with a brand-new fifth hour incorporating COVID-19 and civil unrest after George Floyd’s death.

* Apple TV+’s Long Way Up, a motorcycle series starring and executive-produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman — best friends reunited after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world — will premiere Friday, Sept. 18 with three episodes; new episodes will then roll out weekly.

