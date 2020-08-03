Malaysia says has not dropped legal proceedings against Abu Dhabi’s IPIC By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR () – Malaysia on Tuesday said it has not stopped legal proceedings against Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC related to the multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), denying a report that the case was shelved.

The Malaysian government also remains open to considering all forms of resolution between the two parties, Attorney General Idrus Harun said in a statement, adding that talks are ongoing between the two.

Malaysia had filed a legal challenge in 2018 to a settlement agreement between 1MDB and IPIC negotiated during the premiership of former leader Najib Razak, who last week was found guilty of corruption in a 1MDB-related case.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR