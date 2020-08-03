Magic’s Jonathan Isaac suffers torn ACL in win over Kings

Jonathan Isaac’s life in the NBA’s Orlando bubble has come to an end.
The Magic forward tore the ACL in his left knee on Sunday in Orlando’s 132-116 win over the Sacramento Kings, the team announced after the game.
Isaac previously injured is left knee in January during a game against the Washington Wizards. However, it wasn’t nearly as bad, as he just hyperextended it.
Isaac, who was drafted sixth overall in 2017, ended the night with four points, four rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes of action.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90