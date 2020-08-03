LSU LB shows how problematic the COVID-19 face-shield helmet could be

One of the things college football teams are doing to try to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 is provide players with a special COVID face-shield helmet. The Texas Longhorns recently shared some images of the helmet design, and they are pretty wild.

Recently, LSU linebacker Soni Fonua shared a short video that shows why those helmets may be problematic, via Bleacher Report’s Master Tes.

In the video, Fonua says, “I can’t f—ing breathe under this thing!”

Then a teammate, offensive lineman Austin Deculus, walks by and adds, “It’s like breathing in a Ziploc bag.”