Logic: Joe Budden Makes People Want To Kill Themselves!!

Retired rapper Logic is continuing to point the finger at Joe Budden — accusing the rapper of making people want to kill themselves and blaming him for his depression.

Budden is just a few episodes towards the end of his podcast’s deal with Spotify? Is Logic trying to blow Budden’s deal?

“I literally have no issue with Joe Budden. I’ve never met him. I don’t know him. I’ve never shaken his hand. We’ve never had a conversation as men,” Logic said in the clip.

“This is what he does. He doesn’t rap anymore, and he speaks on the culture. That’s cool. I am not in control of this guy. He doesn’t like me for whatever reason,” Logic continued. “He wants to say I’m not Black enough. I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression and some of my darkest spaces.

“Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro. And that’s a real thing.” he added.

Budden has called Logic one of the “worst rappers to ever grace the mic,” but his podcast is known for being brutally honest.

Is Logic being overly sensitive?