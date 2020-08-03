Logic: Joe Budden Makes People Want To Kill Themselves!!

Bradley Lamb
Retired rapper Logic is continuing to point the finger at Joe Budden — accusing the rapper of making people want to kill themselves and blaming him for his depression.

Budden is just a few episodes towards the end of his podcast’s deal with Spotify? Is Logic trying to blow Budden’s deal?

“I literally have no issue with Joe Budden. I’ve never met him. I don’t know him. I’ve never shaken his hand. We’ve never had a conversation as men,” Logic said in the clip.

