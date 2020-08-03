Lisa Vanderpump Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Allegedly Not Paying SUR Restaurant Employees

Lisa Vanderpump is facing yet another class action lawsuit from a former employee of SUR.

Olivia Beverly Hanson filed the lawsuit on behalf July 31 on behalf of herself and others who worked at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood, Calif. restaurant, which is featured on Vanderpump Rules. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Hanson is accusing Vanderpump and her husband, fellow restaurateur Ken Todd, of breaking multiple California labor laws.

The filing claims that for at least the past one to four years, Vanderpump and Todd failed to pay workers minimum and overtime wages, provide proper meal and rest breaks, provide accurate wage statements or provide workers with pay stubs at the end of their employment.

Hanson claims she worked at SUR from Oct. 2019 to Jan. 2020. Her responsibilities at the upscale eatery included “seating patrons, confirming reservations and answering phones,” the lawsuit states.