Lil Yachty Slams VMA's Over Nominations Snub!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Lil Yachty is unhappy with the2020 MTV Video Music Awards for his video "Oprah's Bank Account," not receiving a nomination.

The video, which sees Yachty dress up as the media mogul, was praised by many — but the VMA's did not acknowledge his efforts, so he took to the Gram to air them out.

"I be doing some sh*t. Putting my all in some sh*t. People be trying to sh*t on that and try to discredit some of the things that I've done. Or discredit some of the sh*t I done did," he explained. 

