Lil Yachty Slams VMA’s Over Nominations Snub!

Lil Yachty is unhappy with the2020 MTV Video Music Awards for his video “Oprah’s Bank Account,” not receiving a nomination.

The video, which sees Yachty dress up as the media mogul, was praised by many — but the VMA’s did not acknowledge his efforts, so he took to the Gram to air them out.

“I be doing some sh*t. Putting my all in some sh*t. People be trying to sh*t on that and try to discredit some of the things that I’ve done. Or discredit some of the sh*t I done did,” he explained.

“Try to downplay it or like, try to make it seem as if that sh*t ain’t nothin’. Or whatever the case may be. I don’t f*ck with that. Nah that sh*t is wack, bro. I don’t know, that’s all I gotta say. That sh*t is wack. VMAs is dumb wack for that sh*t. Nominations, all that sh*t is corny. N*ggas don’t be giving me no f*ckin’ respect. I don’t f*ck with that. But whatever.”

Watch the clip below.