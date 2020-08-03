Lifetime Announces First LGBTQ Christmas Movie

RELATED STORIES

What say you, Hallmark?

Lifetime announced on Monday as part of its virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour that, following last year’s Twinkle All the Way (which featured a same-sex kiss between characters played by Brian Sills and Mark Ghanimé), the cabler has greenlit The Christmas Set-Up, its first movie with a LGBTQ romance as the lead story.

Additionally, Lifetime has ordered its first holiday movie centered on a Chinese-American family; A Sugar & Spice Holiday will be directed by Jennifer Liao and written by Eirene Donohue.

Casting is currently underway on both movies, with production set to begin this month.

“We are thrilled to continue our legacy of creating a holiday destination that is welcoming to all at Lifetime,” Lifetime and LMN programming EVP Amy Winter said in a statement. “With more new movies than any one cable network for streamer, I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible talent joining us in front of, and behind the camera, on these new holiday movies.”

Christmas movie rival Hallmark Channel, of course, has been called out for never featuring LGBTQ couples in its stories. What’s more, Hallmark famously pulled an advertisement for the wedding-planning website Zola, which showed a lesbian wedding. At the time, Hallmark claimed, “The debate surrounding these commercials on all sides was distracting from the purpose of our network, which is to provide entertainment value.” Days and much backlash later, though, the channel reversed its decision, calling the original choice “wrong” and saying “we are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.” Weeks later, Crown Media Family Networks Chief Executive Officer Bill Abbott stepped down after 11 years.