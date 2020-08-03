‘LHH’ Star Mimi Faust’s Fiancee Posts Proposal Pics After Announcing Engagement

Instagram

In the caption underneath the sweet pictures, Ty Young reveals that she has been planning to propose to the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star since August 2019.

Mimi Faust is a happily engaged woman. The TV personality and her girlfriend, Tamera “Ty” Young, announced on Sunday, July 2 that they had taken their relationship to the next level with an engagement.

Both Mimi and Ty shared on Instagram a captionless photo of their hands as the words, “She said yes!!” was written in one of them. Meanwhile, another hand that most likely belongs to Mimi’s was seen flaunting her diamond engagement ring.

Ty later followed it up with a series of photos that showed how the proposal went down. In one photo, Mimi looked genuinely happy and surprised after the former WNBA player presented her with the diamond ring as another snap showed the couple embracing each other lovingly in what appeared to be a dining room.

In the caption of the post, Ty revealed that she had been planning the proposal since last year and thanked those who helped her propose. “My beautiful and fine loving fiance will be [Mimi Faust],” she said. “Timing is everything. I’ve been trying to surprise her since August 2019. From ring complications with the first designer and more; we’re finally HERE!!!”

Many friends and followers have since sent the happy couple congratulatory messages after the announcement. Toya Johnson said, “So happy for you guys!” Erica Mena sent a lot of red heart emojis while Dwyane Wade simply wrote, “Big congrats.” Meanwhile, 2 Chainz and Lena Waithe sent the same exact message, “Congrats.”

Mimi and Ty have been dating since 2016 following the former’s love triangle drama with Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez. Even though Mimi is a regular on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta“, she chooses to limit Ty’s appearance on the show to protect their relationship. “Every time someone gets on television with their relationship, it gets messed up,” Mimi previously said. “If she does a cameo, it’ll be Facetime or a phone call. But if we do it, I need to be sure it’s going to be a safe scene.”