Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters post an emotional note on Raksha Bandhan

Sushant Singh’s death due to suicide sent shock waves through out the country. Soon conspiracy theories started doing the rounds. It wouldn’t be right to claim anything just as yet, since probe is still on. The investigating team is still interrogating people to come to a conclusion.

However, today is Raksha Bandhan. And Sushant’s sisters couldn’t help but remember their brother on this occasion. They shared emotional posts remembering their brother.

His sister Neetu wrote on social media, “Aaj tumhara din hai. Aaj hamara din hai. Aaj rakhi hai. 35 saal ke baad yeh pehla afsar hai ki aaj puja ki thal saji hai, arti ka diya bhi jal raha hai, bas woh chehra nahi hai jiski aarti utar sakun. Woh kalai nahi jispar rakhi baand sakun. Woh muh nahi jisko meetha kar sakun. Woh maatha nahi jise chum sakun. Woh bhai nahi jise gale laga sakun. Varshon pehle jab tum aaye they toh jeewan jagmag ho utha tha. Jab they toh ujala hi ujala tha. Ab jab tum nahi ho toh mujhe samajh nahi aata ki kya karun. Tumhari bagair mujhe jeena nahi aata. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki aisa bhi hoga. Yeh din hoga par tum nahi hoge. Dher saari cheezein humne saath saath seekhin. Tumhare bina rehna main akele kaise seekhun? Tumhi kaho. Hamesha tumhari, Rani di.”

While his other sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan.”