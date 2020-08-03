Kylie Jenner Is Red Hot in Latex on Vogue Hong Kong Cover

The photographer, who has photographed Kim before, also took to Instagram to praise the new cover.

“The ultimate @KylieJenner in @YSL @anthonyvaccarello for @VogueHongKong,” Greg penned online.

As for the magazine, they couldn’t be happier to have Kris Jenner‘s youngest on the latest issue.

“#KylieJenner is #VogueHongKong‘s cover star exclusive for our August issue,” Vogue Hong Kong wrote on Instagram. “At the age of just 22, her beauty brand #KylieCosmetics has achieved far reaching success, and she is also active in charitable causes including funding surgeries for children with cleft lips and palate through Smile Train.”

Back in June, the almost 23-year-old star appeared on a different Vogue cover with daughter Stormi Webster. In fact, the joint photo for Vogue Czechoslovakia—which was shot on an iPhone—marked Kylie’s first Vogue cover with Stormi.

“I love this little baby so much I want to burst,” Kylie said at the time. “Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby.”

Like mother, like daughter!