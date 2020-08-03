Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian Denies Kanye West Ultimatum: None Of This Is True!!

Kim Kardashian Denies Kanye West Ultimatum: None Of This Is True!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Last week, several reports surfaced online that Kim Kardashian gave Kanye West an ultimatum during their emotional showdown in Wyoming.

A rep for Kim says it simply isn’t true.

A source reportedly told UK news outlet, The Sun:

“Kim jetted into Wyoming to give Kanye a split ultimatum face-to-face – insisting he had to look her in the eye and know she was serious after friends and family desperately tried to dissuade her from going.

RELATED ARTICLES

©