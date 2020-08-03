Kim Kardashian Denies Kanye West Ultimatum: None Of This Is True!!

Last week, several reports surfaced online that Kim Kardashian gave Kanye West an ultimatum during their emotional showdown in Wyoming.

A rep for Kim says it simply isn’t true.

A source reportedly told UK news outlet, The Sun:

“Kim jetted into Wyoming to give Kanye a split ultimatum face-to-face – insisting he had to look her in the eye and know she was serious after friends and family desperately tried to dissuade her from going.

“She’s told him that unless he pulls out of the presidency bid and admits himself into a rehab program to get professional help, she’ll have no choice but to walk away. It really feels like a last resort but Kim doesn’t know what else to do.

“Kim’s deadly serious this time and while she may have called his bluff times before, she’s told him she is serious.”

But a rep has shut down the report:

“None of this is true. Except that this is obviously a difficult time.”