Kim Kardashian Denies Giving Husband Kanye West Marriage Ultimatum

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is said to threaten her rapper husband that she will ‘walk away’ unless ‘he pulls out of the presidency bid and admits himself into a rehab program.’

Amid Kanye West‘s mental health struggle, it is said that it took a toll on his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Previous reports claimed that the TV star was about to leave her rapper husband, but a representative of Kim has now denied the claims.

A source allegedly tells TheJasmineBrand that Kim has “told [Kanye] that unless he pulls out of the presidency bid and admits himself into a rehab program to get professional help, she’ll have no choice but to walk away.” The source continues, “It really feels like a last resort but Kim doesn’t know what else to do.”

However, the representative for the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has reportedly shut down the rumors. “None of this is true,” said the rep. “Except that this is obviously a difficult time.”

It could be true as on Sunday, August 2, the Atlanta-born rapper and his son Saint West got picked up by a private jet in Cody, Wyoming though the destination is currently unknown. In pictures which have surfaced online, the father-and-son duo were seen on board the same private jet with what appears to be his security team in tow.

While Kim was nowhere to be seen in the paparazzi photos, the plane reportedly took off from Los Angeles earlier in the morning, prompting people to assume that the reality TV star and the couple’s other kids were already inside the plane when the photos were taken.

Prior to this, Kim was said to be in talks with her lawyers to divorce the “Gold Digger” hitmaker following his bizarre rant on Twitter last month. “Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” said an informant previously.

Another source added that while the couple has had their ups and downs in the past, the 39-year-old beauty had “wanted to make it work” and had gone forward with divorce in the past “because of their children,” but this could be the last straw in their relationship.