Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif snapped cycling around the city

With unlock 3.0 unfolding, a lot of things are heading back to normal in the country including people heading out for more than just shopping for essentials. Several celebs as well as the public are often seen stepping out to relax outdoors, exercise or even meet a couple of friends maintaining social distance. Over the weekend gone by, Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for a cycling session as part of their workout schedules.

Katrina was seen chilling on the streets of Mumbai, cycling around having fun. With a mask on her face, it was easy for her to be in public and still not attract a lot of attention from her fans and followers. Dressed in athleisure wear, the duo looked totally at ease as they were snapped unwinding during the weekend. Check out the pictures below.