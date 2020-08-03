Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate Raksha Bandhan together

The Kapoor family comes together ever year to celebrate different festivals and Raksha Bandhan is surely one of them. The brothers and sisters never miss an opportunity to celebrate together. Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their fun afternoon. The whole family including Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Rajiv Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor were snapped spending time together on Raksha Bandhan.

Ranbir was accompanied by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, while Aadar Jain was accompanied by Tara Sutaria for the family get together. Pictures from the celebration truly look amazing. Check them out below. We wish our readers a very happy Raksha Bandhan.