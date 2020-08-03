Kanye West Possibly Reuniting With His Family for Vacation After Twitter Drama

Instagram

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper and his son Saint West are pictured getting picked up in Cody, Wyoming by a private jet, which took off from Los Angeles earlier that day.

–

Kanye West is possibly taking time away from his Twitter drama to spend some quality time with his family. On Sunday, August 2, the Atlanta-born rapper and his son Saint West got picked up by a private jet in Cody, Wyoming.

In pictures which have surfaced online, the father-and-son duo were seen on board the same private jet with what appears to be his security team in tow. His wife Kim Kardashian was nowhere to be seen in the paparazzi photos, but the plane reportedly took off from Los Angeles earlier in the morning.

It’s possible that the reality TV star and the couple’s other kids were already inside the plane when the photos were taken. They likely reunited for a family vacation to an unknown destination.

Previously, Kim visited her husband Kanye in Wyoming last week, after he reportedly turned down her pleas to join him in his ranch house following his Twitter meltdown. In pictures taken during their outing, the KKW Beauty founder was seen in tears during an emotional conversation with the Yeezy designer as they drove around in his car.

Kim later returned to L.A. without her husband, who is getting more serious about his presidential bid. The 43-year-old filed the submission to enter the race for the 2020 election in New Jersey on Tuesday, July 28. He managed to secure enough signatures before the .

However, his submission has been questioned after election law attorney Scott Salmon filed a complaint with New Jersey’s Division of Elections officials, claiming that after reviewing more than 1,300 of the names submitted by Kanye’s team, he found at least 600 were defective. He noted some signatures had incomplete addresses, while others displayed striking similarities in handwriting, suggesting they could have been forged, reports Politico.

Kanye’s petition signatures filed in Illinois the week before have also received three objections. They have since launched a review to determine the validity of the more than 2,500 names submitted by the rapper’s representatives.