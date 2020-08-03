Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball As His Vice President

Roommates, Kanye West has taken another step towards becoming a presidential candidate. He has officially named a Vice President, according to TMZ.

It’s being reported that Ye will run alongside a woman by the name of Michelle Tidball and has named her in the Arkansas filing as his official VP. As far as his campaign goes, the spokesperson for the Arkansas Secretary of State told #TMZ that Kanye turned I his required 1000 signature to become an independent candidate. They also made sure to mention he turned in the signatures with just 15 minutes before the official deadline.

Of course, once she was listed as his new Vice President, we did a little digging. According to Forbes, Michelle Tidball describes herself as a “biblical life coach.” She reportedly lives in Cody, Wyoming and owns a ranch there. Michelle also runs a non-profit bible study program named ‘Abundant Ministries.’

Michelle also has an extensive background in mental health therapy. It is reported she was a mental health therapist for 10 years, with various degrees in mental health and criminal justice.

As you all know, Kanye West has been very vocal about running for President and has already held a campaign rally in South Carolina. Naturally, the rally made news for many things, including his reveal that he and his wife Kim Kardashian apparently spoke about possibly aborting their first child together. Something Kanye later publicly apologized to Kim for.

Kanye still maintains that he’s a presidential hopeful. Though there aren’t many details about his relationship with Michelle and her other qualifications. We’ll be sure to keep you Roommates up to date on the latest when it comes to Kanye and his campaign!

