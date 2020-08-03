Judge Allows Nicki Minaj’s Husband To Be Present At Their Child’s Birth!!

A judge has granted permission for Nicki Minaj’s husband — Kenneth “ZOO” Petty, to be present for the birth of their child.

Petty is a registered sex offender, requested that a judge change his pretrial conditions so he can attend the birth of their baby if the baby is born outside his curfew hours, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

As her manager, he requested that he be allowed to travel with her on business trips — this request was also approved.

He is registered as a sex offender, stemming from a 1995 New York conviction for attempted rape of a 16-year-old. In March, he was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to California last July. He moved to Cali to be with Nicki.

“She has wanted to become a mother for a long, long time, and now her dream is finally coming true! She feels so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait to meet her mini-me,” an insider told Us Weekly of Nicki’s pregnancy.