Judge Allows Nicki Minaj’s Husband To Be Present At Their Child’s Birth!!

A judge has granted permission for Nicki Minaj’s husband — Kenneth “ZOO” Petty, to be present for the birth of their child.

Petty is a registered sex offender, requested that a judge change his pretrial conditions so he can attend the birth of their baby if the baby is born outside his curfew hours, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

As her manager, he requested that he be allowed to travel with her on business trips — this request was also approved.

