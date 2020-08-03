Jonathan Isaac Suffers A Torn ACL During NBA Restart

As you all know, basketball has officially made its return after temporarily being suspended due to the spread of COVID-19. Nonetheless, NBA players made their way down to Orlando, and have been within the NBA bubble as the season has officially restarted.

As we previously reported, Sunday, the Orlando Magic and the Sacramento King’s faced off, but unfortunately, Jonathan Isaac suffered an injury to his knee, which caused him to leave the game in a wheelchair.

According to ESPN, the Magic announced that Jonathan tore the ACL in his left knee. Footage from the game showed Jonathan clutching his knee as he fell to the floor with only 9:19 left in the fourth quarter. This was Jonathan’s second game back after he hyperextended his left knee in January.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Jonathan made headlines as he became the first player not to kneel for the national anthem or wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over his jersey prior to the Magic’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Following the game, he explained why he made the decision to not kneel. When asked if he believed that Black Lives Matter, he said, “Absolutely, I believe that Black lives matter. A lot went into my decision and part of it is my thought that kneeling while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt don’t go hand in hand with supporting Black lives. And so I felt like, just me personally and what it is that I believe in, standing on a stance that I do believe that Black lives matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on went hand in hand with supporting Black lives.”

Following the Magic’s 132-116 win against the King’s on Sunday, Aaron Gordon spoke about his teammate’s injury and said, That was tough, man. hat one brought me to tears, and instantly — just because I know how good of a guy J.I. is and how hard he works and how hard he has worked to get back since hurting himself in D.C. That was tough.”

We are wishing Jonathan Issac a speedy recovery.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94