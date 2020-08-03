 JEOL: Release of the New Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-IT700HR

Article content continued
The JSM-IT700HR delivers a high resolution of 1 nm and a maximum probe current of 300 nA (15 times higher than previously), providing a wealth of observation and analysis information. A simple-to-operate user interface, the compact design accommodating a large specimen chamber, with a renewed anti-vibrational support for the main console achieve more comfortable observation and analysis than before.
For enhancing “Simple operation,” the JSM-IT700HR incorporates a new function, integrated into the SEM GUI, to display the characteristic X-ray generation depth. This supports prompt understanding of the analysis depth (reference) for the specimen, which is useful for elemental analysis.
2 configurations are available, 1) JSM-IT700HR/LV for high and low vacuum image observation, 2) JSM-IT700HR/LA with additional integrated JEOL EDS system.
Features
- The in-lens Schottky field emission electron gun allows for high-definition image observation and high spatial-resolution analysis.
- The Zeromag function, which links Holder Graphics, CCD and SEM images, makes specimen navigation easier than ever.
- With our “Analytical series” (Live Analysis function), the embedded EDS system shows a real-time EDS spectrum during image observation for efficient elemental analysis.
- A new function to display the analysis depth (characteristic X-ray generation depth) supports fast elemental analysis.
- SMILE VIEW™ Lab, enabling integrated management of image and analysis data, facilitates report generation for all data from collected SEM images to elemental analysis results.
- “Specimen Exchange Navi” enables safe and simple specimen exchange.
- With the Auto Beam Alignment function, the electron optical conditions are always kept optimum.
- “Drawout exchange system” allows easy access to the large specimen chamber, which accommodates various sizes and types of specimens
Sales target
130 units/year (initial year)
URL: https://www.jeol.co.jp/en/products/detail/JSM-IT700HR.html
JEOL Ltd.
3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan
Izumi Oi, President & COO
(Stock code: 6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
www.jeol.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005011/en/
Contacts
JEOL Ltd.
Science and Measurement Instruments Sales Division
Yoshiki YAMASAKI
+81-3-6262-3567
https://www.jeol.co.jp/en/support/support_system/contact_products.html
#distro