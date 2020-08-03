 JEOL: Release of the New Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-IT700HR

Article content continued

The JSM-IT700HR delivers a high resolution of 1 nm and a maximum probe current of 300 nA (15 times higher than previously), providing a wealth of observation and analysis information. A simple-to-operate user interface, the compact design accommodating a large specimen chamber, with a renewed anti-vibrational support for the main console achieve more comfortable observation and analysis than before.

For enhancing “Simple operation,” the JSM-IT700HR incorporates a new function, integrated into the SEM GUI, to display the characteristic X-ray generation depth. This supports prompt understanding of the analysis depth (reference) for the specimen, which is useful for elemental analysis.

2 configurations are available, 1) JSM-IT700HR/LV for high and low vacuum image observation, 2) JSM-IT700HR/LA with additional integrated JEOL EDS system.

Features

The in-lens Schottky field emission electron gun allows for high-definition image observation and high spatial-resolution analysis. The Zeromag function, which links Holder Graphics, CCD and SEM images, makes specimen navigation easier than ever. With our “Analytical series” (Live Analysis function), the embedded EDS system shows a real-time EDS spectrum during image observation for efficient elemental analysis. A new function to display the analysis depth (characteristic X-ray generation depth) supports fast elemental analysis. SMILE VIEW™ Lab, enabling integrated management of image and analysis data, facilitates report generation for all data from collected SEM images to elemental analysis results. “Specimen Exchange Navi” enables safe and simple specimen exchange. With the Auto Beam Alignment function, the electron optical conditions are always kept optimum. “Drawout exchange system” allows easy access to the large specimen chamber, which accommodates various sizes and types of specimens

