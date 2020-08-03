Internet Goes Bananas Over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Upcoming Collaboration

The ‘Press’ rapper announces that the highly-anticipated single will be released this week, prompting people to express their excitement as they can’t wait to listen to the new tune.

This is surely a collaboration that people would have never expected to happen. Cardi B broke the Internet on Monday, August 3 when she announced that she’d be releasing a joint song entitled “Wap” with none other than Megan Thee Stallion this week.

The exciting announcement was accompanied with a cover art for the single. In the artwork, the rappers’ backs are facing each other as both of them stick their tongues out and cover their private parts with their hands. Not only matching poses, but the two also sport matching hairstyles and earrings. In the caption of the post, Cardi revealed that the upcoming collab is set to be released on Friday.

Following the announcement, both Cardi and Megan’s names started trending on social media with the former claiming that her site crashed because of that. Many celebrities have expressed their excitement as well, including Taraji P. Henson, Sam Smith, DaBaby and Normani Kordei.

“Chilee lemme drop this s**t off at someones address before my mother find her declined credit card,” one joked. “The a** I’m bout to shake with this new Cardi & Meg and NO PLACE TO GO,” one more person said, while someone echoed the sentiment, “Me getting my knees ready for the limitless twerking to come when the new Meg and Cardi drops.”

“I just KNOW this Meg & Cardi collab is about to be everything we need for a quarantine summer,” somebody predicted. “YALLLLLLL Meg and Cardi are dropping a single and my EARS ARE READY!!!” another person exclaimed, as several other people were already convinced that the upcoming single would top Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“Wap” will mark Cardi’s first original release in 2020. Meanwhile, for Megan, the collaboration will be the follow-up to her “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce Knowles.