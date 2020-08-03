Inside Tom Brady’s New but Predictably Spectacular Life in Florida

Meanwhile, Brady could have said “lucky to still have you as my wife,” since he also recently got real about the toll his 1,000-percent dedication to football was taking on his off-field life at one point.

A couple of years ago, the athlete told Stern, Bündchen had written him a letter spelling out some of the problems that had crept up on the home front.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all of a sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,'” Brady said. “And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to, like, check myself. Because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams, too. You better start taking care of things at the house.'”

“She didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Brady continued. “I had to make a big transition in my life to say, ‘I can’t do all the things that I wanted to do for football like I used to. I gotta take care of things in my family because my family, the situation wasn’t great. She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.”

They did couples counseling and Brady keeps the letter in a drawer, to remind him of the most important contract in his life and how he has promised to hold up his end of that deal.