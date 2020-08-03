‘I AM DELIVERT’ Andrew Caldwell Beats Up Alleged White Supremacists! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Andrew Caldwell, the gay man who became famous after saying that he prayed away his homosexuality – and coined the phrase “I A Deliver’t” is going viral again this morning.

MTO News has confirms that over the weekend, Andrew got into a fist fight with two White men, and he beat them both up. According to a witness who video’d the fight, Andrew was claiming that the men called him a “n*gg*r.” 

