HyperX Releases Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound

Article content continued

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 Specifications:

Part Number

HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz-25kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sound pressure level: 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 2%

Weight: 309g

Cable length: 1m

Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone}

Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100Hz-12kHz

Sensitivity: -42.6dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

USB Audio Control Mixer

Weight: 71g

Cable length: 2m

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.