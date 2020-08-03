HyperX Releases Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound

Article content continued
HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 Specifications:
Part Number
HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 15Hz-25kHz
Impedance: 60 Ω
Sound pressure level: 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
T.H.D.: < 2%
Weight: 309g
Cable length: 1m
Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone}
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 100Hz-12kHz
Sensitivity: -42.6dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
USB Audio Control Mixer
Weight: 71g
Cable length: 2m
