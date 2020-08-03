Hunter King and Nico Svoboda Call An End to Nearly Two-Year Engagement

Instagram

‘The Young and the Restless’ co-stars first met each other on the set of the daytime soap and began dating in 2016, before they became engaged in August 2018.

–

“The Young and the Restless” co-stars Hunter King and Nico Svoboda have called off their engagement.

The stars met on the set of the daytime soap and started dating in 2016, before becoming engaged in August, 2018.

Sources tell JustJared, the couple ended the engagement “a few months ago.”

“It was an amicable split,” the insider says. “They still care about one another.”

King is the older sister of “The Kissing Booth” star Joey King.