Huawei Mate 40 Pro CAD renderings leak online

Huawei may not be able to officially sell its smartphones in the U.S., but the China-based company is still going strong.
Well regarded leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in partnership with HandsetExpert has shared CAD renderings of the future Huawei Mate 40 Pro.
And here comes your very first look at the #HuaweiMate40!
As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders, on behalf of new coming Partner @handsetexpert!
-> https://t.co/xd4IGse2Vn pic.twitter.com/Vst0uqq96A
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 3, 2020
The handset will reportedly sport a slightly curved panel, with dual hole-punch selfie cameras and a 6.4-inch display. According to the leak, the Mate 40 Pro will have a number of unusual holes at the top, that will likely feature more sensors.
The device will measure at 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9mm or 10.4mm if you include the rear shooter.
The rear camera module features a circular shape similar to the Mate 30 Pro handset. Additionally, the phone will use an EMUI skin on top of Android also akin to the Mate 30 Pro and the P40 Pro.
This device will likely come to Canada, as well as, Asian markets, the UK and Europe sometime in the fall,
Image Credit: HandsetExpert, OnLeaks
Source: HandsetExpert, Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks)