How Martha Stewart Became the Surprise Star of Quarantine: Inside Her Hot Girl Summer

Though quarantine Martha is, as the kids say, a vibe. She’s unapologetically indulging in cocktails, making some jokes that would be decidedly out of place in her eponymous magazine and freely admitting just how much she misses her manicurist, hair dresser, make up artist and Bergdorfs colorist.

Not that she needs the help. Because with scant few skills left for her to master, the domestic doyenne, practically synonymous with the idea of East Coast preppy, has turned to the one perfected by Bachelor contestants and Instagram models the world over.

Yeah, “That’s definitely a thirst trap,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight when quizzed about the July 21 snap she captured as she was climbing out of the pool at her four-bedroom East Hampton retreat. “My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face.” Feeling herself, she thought, “‘Oh, that looks pretty,'” she continued, “so I took the picture. It looked good.”